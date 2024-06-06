Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone
Check out what Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has in store for users and how it will compete with other foldable smartphones in the market.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in India today with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is only 236 grams in weight and in terms of thickness, it measures 11.2mm when folded.
The smartphone is developed with Armor Glass, Armor Back Cover and a Carbon Fiber hinge for the sleek fold.
The X Fold 3 Pro features a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch LTPO 8T foldable display.
It features a triple camera setup with a 50MP VCS True colour main camera, a 64MP ZEISS telephoto camera and a 50MP super wide-angle camera.
It is equipped with a 5700mAh battery which supports 100W Flash charging.
Vivo claims that the smartphone could handle 100 folds a day for over 12 Years.
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs.159999
