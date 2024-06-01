5 unseen images of galaxies and planets captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Published Jun 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these never-seen images of planets and galaxies studied by the  NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA James Webb Space Telescope has advanced capabilities due to its new-age technology and equipment.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The space telescope is equipped with four instruments: NIRCam, NIRSpec, MIRI, and NIRISS

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these unseen and mesmerising images of galaxies and planets.

Photo Credit: NASA

Supernova Encore: This is an image which was captured for the first when two gravitationally lensed supernovae were found in the same galaxy.

Photo Credit: NASA

Uranus: This is a clear image of the plane Uranus with rings, moons, storms, extreme seasons, and more.

Photo Credit: NAS

Cassiopeia A (Cas A): Webb captured the image of a supernova remnant located about 170 light-years away.

Photo Credit: NASA

Planet WASP-80 b: This is an illustrated image designed to showcase methane in an exoplanet named WASP-80 b.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is an image of two Sun-like stars which helped researchers to study icy pebbles forming in the cold, outer regions of protoplanetary disks.

