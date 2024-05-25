NASA Hubble Space Telescope images of the week for April 2024
Published May 25, 2024
Check out the best images of the week from April 2024 captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ ESA shares mesmerizing images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope every week to showcase its advanced capabilities.
NASA also shares pictures of the week and month which are based on Hubble’s groundbreaking discovery.
Check out the images of the week for April 2024 captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 5994: This image showcases the interaction of two galaxies: NGC 5996 and NGC 5994. Both galaxies are located over 160 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
Spiral galaxy IC 4633: This galaxy is located 100 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Apus.
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA
NGC 3783: It is a spiral galaxy located about 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA/ ESA
Spiral galaxy ESO 422-41: This galaxy is located about 34 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Columba.
Galaxy IC 776: This image was captured by Hubble while studying dwarf galaxies in the Virgo cluster.
