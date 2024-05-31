NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures rare images of space- details

Published May 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these rear images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most “ transformative observatories” which resulted in a groundbreaking analysis of space, says NASA.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is the first space astronomical observatory which was placed in Earth’s orbit and its technology has surpassed expectations.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are some rare images of space captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

Galaxy NGC 2525: This galaxy is located about  70 million light-years from Earth. The Galaxy also contains a supermassive black hole at the centre.

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

NGC 3603: It is a star-forming region which contains the most impressive massive young star clusters in the Milky Way

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

Antennae Galaxies: Hubble captures this beautiful image of two galaxies: NGC 4038 and NGC 4039 which showcases signs of chaos.

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

Horsehead Nebula: This nebula is also called Barnard 33 and this image was shared to celebrate the telescope’s 23rd year in orbit.

Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

NGC 1275: This showcases the fragile filamentary structures of a galaxy surrounded by 55 million degrees Celsius hot gas.

