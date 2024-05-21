Microsoft unveils next gen Surface Pro and Surface laptop Copilot+ PCs: Check price, specs and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published May 21, 2024
Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition: The new Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 device powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, along with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU.
It is 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9 and supports up to three external 4K displays through two USB 4 ports. The 13-inch display now offers an optional OLED with HDR for better brightness and color.
The device includes Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G connectivity, along with Bluetooth v5.4. It features a quad-HD front-facing camera with AI-powered Windows Studio Effects and a 10MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera that supports 4K video.
Memory and Storage Options: Memory options are 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB removable Gen 4 SSD. The speakers are 2W stereo with Dolby Atmos support.
Design: The Surface Pro is made from 72% recycled materials and has replaceable components like the motherboard and battery. It features a kickstand with a 165-degree hinge.
Flexible Keyboard: The new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard offers flexibility for both attached and detached use, with a larger, customizable haptic touchpad and integrated pen storage.
Surface Slim Pen: The Surface Slim Pen has been upgraded with AI experiences, Zero Force inking, precise shading, 4,096 pressure sensitivity points, and a built-in haptic engine.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition: The new Surface Laptop features modern design with a PixelSense touchscreen display available in two sizes: 13.8 inches and 15 inches.
Powered by Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, it is 86% faster than the Laptop 5. It supports up to three external 4K monitors and offers up to 22 hours of battery life on the 15-inch model.
Pricing and Availability: The Surface Pro 11th Edition and Surface Laptop 7th Edition are available for pre-order at Microsoft.com, starting at USD 999, with worldwide availability from June 18.