Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price cut: Amazon is offering big discount on the foldable smartphone- 7 points
Published May 21, 2024
Check out this huge discount available on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was announced in July 2023 with new features and upgrades.
In just 2 months, Samsung will be announcing the new generation of Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price has drastically reduced on the e-commerce platform.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 retails for Rs.102990 for the 256GB storage variant. However, on Amazon, you can get it at Rs.82999 with discounts and bank offers.
Currently, the smartphone is available at a 6 percent discount which reduces the price to Rs.96999.
Now, by using the HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get a flat Rs.14000 instant discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs.20000.
You can also avail exchange offers which will further reduce the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5.
With an exchange deal, you can get up to Rs.44250 off. All you have to do is trade your old smartphone with the new Galaxy Z Flip 5.
However, note that the exchange value will be set based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
