NASA PREFIRE mission: Twin CubeSats to study heat emissions from Earth's polar regions
NASA is launching a mission called PREFIRE with twin CubeSats to study Earth’s polar regions. These tiny satellites will measure how much heat the Arctic and Antarctic emit into space.
PREFIRE aims to gather crucial data on how much heat is radiated from Earth’s poles. This information will help scientists understand the balance of energy on our planet and its impact on climate change.
Focusing on Far-Infrared Radiation: The CubeSats will measure far-infrared radiation, which makes up 60% of heat emissions from cold polar regions. This data is currently limited, and PREFIRE will fill in these gaps.
Improving Climate Models: Data from PREFIRE will enhance climate and ice models, providing better predictions for sea level rise, weather changes, and ice cover in a warming world.
Advanced Spectrometry: Each PREFIRE CubeSat will use a thermal infrared spectrometer to detect heat emissions. They will gather data 10 times more sensitive than previous instruments.
Cost-Effective Research: Using CubeSats is a cost-effective approach. The mission’s two satellites will orbit near the poles, providing frequent measurements to capture rapid changes in the environment.
PREFIRE’s findings will be accessible through NASA’s Atmospheric Science Data Center, helping researchers worldwide to improve climate models.
Training Future Scientists: PREFIRE involves students from universities like Wisconsin-Madison, Michigan, and Colorado, helping to train the next generation of satellite climate scientists.