7 stunning images of merging galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Dec 04, 2024
Here are some facts about merging galaxies and images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Did you know? Galaxy mergers can result in the creation of new stars, rings of material, and active galactic nuclei.
During the merger, a large-sized galaxy stays intact however, the smaller galaxy gets absorbed by the bigger galaxy.
Check out these 5 images of merging galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This merging galaxy pair is known as II ZW 96 which is located 500 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image showcases two galaxies in IC 1623 currently in the process of merger. The merger is causing massive star formation which is known as starburst.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image depicts merging galaxies IC 1623 A and B, this is a new observation made by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image captures IC 2163 and NGC 2207 interaction which is causing active star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
This pair of galaxies are known as Arp 142 forming a Penguin-like structure due to the interaction.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 with two distant, interacting galaxies causing active star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Webb image captured a grouping of five galaxies famously known as Stephan’s Quintet.
