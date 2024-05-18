8 hardest races in GTA Online designed to test your skills 

Published May 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Troubled Waters: This 2.22-mile bike race takes you through 29 checkpoints across Los Santos. Navigate city streets and freeways on your customised motorcycles for a quick-witted challenge.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

 Mudslide: Starting in Vinewood Hills, this 2.39-mile off-road race pushes your vehicle through dusty pathways and rocky ledges. Perfect for fans of rugged terrain and intense competition.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

In The Wings: This 7.45-mile air race allows up to 30 players to showcase their flying skills. Race through the skies with planes, jets, and choppers, executing spins and dives to hit checkpoints.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Power Trip: A 2.53-mile bike race from RON Alternates Wind Farms to Land Act Dam. Manoeuvre through dirt paths and off-road sections, surrounded by wind turbines and challenging terrain.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Truss Issues: This 0.95-mile sea race takes place in the Banning Harbor. Navigate through narrow waterways and water ramps, using strategic moves to outpace opponents.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Morning Perm-A-Wood: A 1.10-mile land race through Rockford Hills. Race through back alleyways and winding roads, using bikes or compact cars to outmanoeuvre rivals in this cinematic race.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Cult Following: This 1.19-mile bike race in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness is full of danger. Evade cultists and navigate through tunnels, cliffs, and the Alamo Sea for an adrenaline-filled experience.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

 Free Fall: A 2.50-mile bike race through Vinewood Hills and Harmony. Use dirt bikes to navigate main roads and off-road sections, executing ultra jumps across valleys and mountainsides.

