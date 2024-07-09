9 things to know about India’s new tech called Chakshu to fight scam calls, SMS- Details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published Jul 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
In a bid to combat rising digital scams, TRAI has unveiled 'Chakshu,' a new portal designed to empower users against fraudulent SMS and calls.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Purpose of Chakshu: Chakshu allows users to report suspicious phone numbers used in fraudulent activities, covering areas like banking, digital payments, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
How Chakshu Works: Users can easily report fraudulent calls, SMS, or WhatsApp messages through Chakshu by selecting from various predefined categories of fraud.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Reporting Process: To file a report, users need to provide details such as the date, time, and a brief description of the fraudulent communication. Uploading screenshots is optional.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Verification Process: Reports require personal details like name and phone number, verified via a one-time password (OTP) for authenticity.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Scope of Chakshu: Chakshu aims to safeguard users from fraudulent activities but does not handle financial cybercrimes directly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Legal Action: Upon receiving a report, TRAI investigates and may revoke services associated with the reported number if found guilty of fraud.
Photo Credit: Pexels
For victims of cyber fraud, reporting can also be done through cybercrime.gov.in or by dialling 1930.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Chakshu stands as a vigilant guardian against digital fraud, empowering users to contribute actively towards a safer digital environment in India.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 available at 15% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest offers and deals
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shares mesmerising images captured by MIRI instrument
LG 2024 soundbars launched in India: Check out features, price, models, and more
Top 5 mesmerising images of space wonders shared by NASA will blow you away
View more