LG 2024 soundbars launched in India: Check out features, price, models, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 07, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Know about the newly launched LG 2024 soundbars and what it has to offer in terms of sound and audio clarity.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
On July 2, 2024, LG announced a new range of soundbars for LG’s premium QLED and QNED TV range.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The LG 2024 soundbars consist of five models: SQ75TR, SG10Y, SQ70TY, S77TY and S65TR and all models come with unique offerings.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The LG soundbars feature WOW Orchestra, WOW Interface, and WOWCAST enabling users to experience a theatre-like audio and sound experience.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It also features AI Room Calibration technology which smartly analyses the room and environments and adjusts the sound accordingly.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
All the LG 2024 soundbar models feature Dolby Atmos sound and DTS:X technology for an immersive sound experience so you can enjoy watching movies and web series with great sound quality.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The LG 2024 soundbars are available at a starting price range of Rs.29990.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The soundbars can be easily connected wirelessly to the premium range of LG’s QLED and QNED TVs. Make sure to integrate the soundbars with LG TVs to experience enhanced audio experience.
Check related web stories:
1.5 Ton split AC models at best prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2024 from LG, Voltas, Carrier and more
Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9900: Cutting-edge soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
Sony launches SRS-XV500: The ultimate party speaker with powerful sound
Dyson Airstrait Straightener: 8 things to know about this new blow-dryer hair straightener
View more