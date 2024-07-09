iPhone 14 available at 15% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest offers and deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out how you can get the iPhone 14 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. Know how bank and exchange offers can help you reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for the best iPhone deals online? The iPhone 14 is currently available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 was one of the most bought smartphones last year, making it popular and worth spending your money. Now, you can get it for a huge discounted price.
Photo Credit: Apple
Originally, the iPhone 14 was priced at Rs.69900. However, you can get it for just Rs.58999 from Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, the smartphone is available at a 15 percent discount on Flipkart. Over the discount, you can also avail of bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
With Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can a an instant 5 percent cashback, which will further reduce the iPhone 14 price.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also check out the exchange offer which can get you up to Rs.38999 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
Photo Credit: Apple
For instance, if you own an iPhone 12 which is in good working condition, then you can get Rs.20000 off.
Photo Credit: Apple
You also explore other smartphone brands and models based on what smartphone you want to exchange with the iPhone 14.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 available at less than Rs.50000 on Flipkart: Here’s everything you need to know
iPhone 13 available at 13% discount on Amazon: Grab exciting bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 16% on Flipkart: discounts, bank offers and more- All details
iPhone 14 Plus gets huge price cut on Flipkart: Know how to get it under Rs.40000
View more