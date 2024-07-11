A 120-foot asteroid is projected to pass Earth on July 11, NASA reports- All details
Hindustan Times
Tech
HT Tech
Jul 11, 2024
NASA reported a close asteroid approach to Earth today, check out its speed, size, distance, and more.
NASA has projected that an asteroid is going to fly by Earth at a very close distance today, July 11. Reportedly, the asteroid is quite massive and it is moving at a rapid speed.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) highlighted that the space rock is designated as asteroid 2022 YS5. However, it's not the first this asteroid is flying close to our orbit.
The asteroid is reported to be 120 feet wide which is similar to a medium-sized airplane.
The asteroid 2022 YS5 is projected to come 4,210,000 kilometres close to our planet.
CNEOS report highlighted that the asteroid 2022 YS5 is moving at a relative speed of 20993 kilometres per hour in space.
However, NASA highlighted that the asteroid is passing Earth at a safe distance and does not pose any threat.
Till the asteroid makes a safe flyby, NASA will keep tracking the asteroid’s trajectory to analyse if there are any risks involved.
