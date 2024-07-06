 NASA reports 4 massive asteroids flyby to Earth in coming days: Check out size, speed, and more | Photos
Four asteroids are reported to make a close approach to Earth in the coming days, check out the data provided by NASA.

According to NASA CNEOS and Space Weather report, 4 asteroids are speculated to make a close approach to our planet in the coming days. Currently, the asteroids are hurtling in space at a staggering speed. Know about the upcoming asteroid encounters, their speed, size, fly-by date, distance, and more. (Pixabay)
1/5 According to NASA CNEOS and Space Weather report, 4 asteroids are speculated to make a close approach to our planet in the coming days. Currently, the asteroids are hurtling in space at a staggering speed. Know about the upcoming asteroid encounters, their speed, size, fly-by date, distance, and more. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 MT1: This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as asteroid 2024 MT1. Reportedly, the asteroid is 275 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 65233 kilometres per hour. The asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on July 8 and it will come 1.4 million kilometers close to Earth.  (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 MT1: This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as asteroid 2024 MT1. Reportedly, the asteroid is 275 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 65233 kilometres per hour. The asteroid will make a close approach to Earth on July 8 and it will come 1.4 million kilometers close to Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2024 ME1: This asteroid is sized 127 feet and it is projected to make a close encounter to Earth on July 10. Currently, the Asteroid 2024 ME1 is moving at a speed of 30215 kilometres per hour and it is expected to come 4.3 million kilometres closer to our planet on the reported date.  (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 ME1: This asteroid is sized 127 feet and it is projected to make a close encounter to Earth on July 10. Currently, the Asteroid 2024 ME1 is moving at a speed of 30215 kilometres per hour and it is expected to come 4.3 million kilometres closer to our planet on the reported date.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2022 YS5: This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as 2022 YS5 based on its first encounter. The asteroid is 124 feet wide and it is projected to make a close approach to Earth on July 11. The Asteroid 2022 YS5 is moving at a speed of 20993 kilometres per hour and it will come approximately 4.2 million kilometres closer to our planet.  (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2022 YS5: This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of NEOs and it is designated as 2022 YS5 based on its first encounter. The asteroid is 124 feet wide and it is projected to make a close approach to Earth on July 11. The Asteroid 2022 YS5 is moving at a speed of 20993 kilometres per hour and it will come approximately 4.2 million kilometres closer to our planet.  (Pixabay)

Asteroid 2024 BY15: The asteroid has a size of 52 feet and it is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on July 16. The asteroid 2024 BY15 is expected to come 4.2 million kilometres close to Earth and currently, it is moving at a relative speed of 2547 kilometres per hour.  (Asteroid)
5/5 Asteroid 2024 BY15: The asteroid has a size of 52 feet and it is speculated to make a close approach to Earth on July 16. The asteroid 2024 BY15 is expected to come 4.2 million kilometres close to Earth and currently, it is moving at a relative speed of 2547 kilometres per hour.  (Asteroid)
