NASA reports 130-foot asteroid to fly by Earth on July 10: Check out speed, distance, and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 10, 2024
A massive asteroid is projected to make a close approach to Earth today. Check out its size, current speed, and how close it will come to our planet.
NASA has been keeping track of near-earth objects or asteroids in particular to predict any hazards they may pose to our planet.
The space agency with the help of space-based telescopes such as NEOWISE tracks the trajectory of asteroids roaming in space.
Today, NASA has predicted that an asteroid designated as 20214 ME 1 will pass Earth at a very close distance today, July 10.
The asteroid 2024 ME 1 is 130 feet wide in size which is equivalent to the size of a massive airplane.
The asteroid 2024 ME 1 is currently moving at a rapid speed of 30217 kilometres per hour in space and now it is on its way to make a close approach to our planet.
According to NASA’s JPL report, the asteroid is projected to come 4,340,000 kilometres close to Earth, which is quite close.
However, the asteroid is passing Earth at a safe distance and it does not pose any threat to Earth, making it a non-hazardous space object.
