Aditya L-1 mission: ISRO official unveils milestone achievements of the stellar journey
Published Oct 04, 2023
The Aditya L-1 mission, a remarkable venture into space, has recently achieved a significant milestone, covering over a million kilometres in its journey. Project Director Nigar Shaji shared this exciting news at the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023.
Aditya L-1 mission is in the safe hands of ISRO and the spacecraft is on its way to its new home at Lagrange Point 1, which is a unique spot where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth balance.
It will be a big achievement for ISRO to get the Aditya L-1 mission to achieve this delicate equilibrium. It is akin to balancing a ball on the top of a hill, as Nigar Shaji explained.
The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study the reason and formation of Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration.
The Complexity of Spacecraft Development: Developing Aditya L-1 spacecraft was a complex engineering feat, and achieving precision in space travel adds another layer of challenges.
Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, the director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, emphasised the importance of studying the Sun and that is Aditya L-1 mission's primary objective.
Aditya L-1 mission objectives include understanding the Sun's behaviour, coronal mass ejections, coronal heating, solar flares, and temperature variations between the Sun's surface and its corona.
Dr. Subramaniam further noted that solar wind significantly impacts a planet's functionality. Therefore, studying the Sun and its various factors affecting it is crucial for understanding and managing planetary environments.
Dr. Subramaniam shared her personal journey into science, revealing her passion for astronomy and how she overcame initial hesitations from her family. Her story is a testament to following one's passion.
Facing Societal Pressure: Dealing with societal and social media pressures can be daunting. Dr. Subramaniam advised staying true to oneself and not getting overwhelmed by external influences. Maintaining focus on your goals is key.
Nigar Shaji, a prominent scientist at ISRO, highlighted the supportive environment that has helped her in her career. She emphasised that there are no glass ceilings at ISRO and encouraged setting up a strong support system to achieve success.
Aditya L-1 mission's journey to explore the Sun and the resilience of scientists like Dr. Subramaniam and Nigar Shaji serve as an inspiration. ISRO's mission's continued success promises valuable insights into the mysteries of our solar system.