Samudrayaan mission: Features of Matsya 6000, the vehicle that will dive into the abyss

India, having conquered the skies with numerous successful space missions, is now set to explore the mysteries hidden beneath the ocean's surface. The ambitious Samudrayaan mission aims to send a three-person submersible, Matsya 6000, to a depth of 6,000 meters to study deep-sea resources and biodiversity.

Meet Matsya 6000, the brainchild of Chennai's NIOT. This cutting-edge submersible is constructed with an 80mm-thick titanium alloy, ensuring its ability to withstand the intense pressures found in the depths of the ocean.

Matsya 6000 is capable of continuous operation for 12 to 16 hours, it boasts a 96-hour oxygen supply. Safety is paramount with redundancy systems, and tracking is facilitated by the ultra-short baseline acoustic positioning system (USBL).

Matsya 6000 will investigate chemosynthetic biodiversity in hydrothermal vents and methane seeps, promote tourism and ocean literacy, explore for valuable resources like cobalt and copper, and conduct a comprehensive examination of ocean biodiversity.

One of Matsya 6000's key tasks is the exploration of chemosynthetic biodiversity in hydrothermal vents and methane seeps, unraveling the mysteries of life in extreme conditions beneath the ocean's surface.

The Samudrayaan mission submersible is also on a quest for valuable resources such as cobalt, copper, and manganese. This aligns with India's vision for sustainable ocean exploration and resource development.

Anticipated trials for Matsya 6000 are set to take place in early 2024 in the Bay of Bengal. The overall Samudrayaan mission, a part of India's Rs. 4077-crore Deep Ocean Mission, is scheduled for completion by 2026.

This deep ocean exploration aligns seamlessly with PM Narendra Modi's 'blue economy' vision, focusing on sustainable ocean resource utilization, economic growth, job creation, and ecosystem preservation.

