Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO’s biggest highlight of 2023 - India lands on the Moon
The year 2023 will be known for ISRO’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission achievement, which landed a spacecraft on the Moon. Know how ISRO conducted a successful project that ensured a permanent presence for India on the Moon.
The year 2023 will be remembered for huge in space mission successes by ISRO. While it created history through the crucial Chandrayaan-4 mission, there were many others including the Aditya-L1 mission, to name just one.
Not, only did ISRO land on the Moon, but it also gave us some exciting details about the lunar surface with the help of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
While we celebrate the Chandrayaan-3 victory, it is worth noting that success did not come easily for ISRO as they had to surmount several challenges along the way for several years.
ISRO has conducted three lunar missions including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. However, the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed to land on the Moon and the Indian spacecraft was reported to have crashed.
Chandrayaan-2 crash was the biggest disappointment for ISRO, but they did not give up as they learned from the mistakes and rectified all the problems in the Chadrayaan-3 mission.
ISRO improved their landing strategy and decided on a wider area for landing of the Vikram lander. They also kept backup plans for any system failures.
Additionally, ISRO conducted several landing tests here before the actual landing on the Moon as part of rehearsals and testing.
It took ISRO four years to plan and develop the Chandrayaan-3 mission for it to be successful.
Now, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has broken all the records and the year 2023 will be remembered for the mission and ISRO’s efforts to conduct a perfect lunar landing, setting India up for future lunar missions.
India has two permanent ambassadors on the Moon now. Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are sleeping there!