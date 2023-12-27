Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO’s biggest highlight of 2023 - India lands on the Moon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 27, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

The year 2023 will be known for ISRO’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission achievement, which landed a spacecraft on the Moon. Know how ISRO conducted a successful project that ensured a permanent presence for India on the Moon.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The year 2023 will be remembered for huge in space mission successes by ISRO. While it created history through the crucial Chandrayaan-4 mission, there were many others including the Aditya-L1 mission, to name just one.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Not, only did ISRO land on the Moon, but it also gave us some exciting details about the lunar surface with the help of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.

Photo Credit: ISRO

While we celebrate the Chandrayaan-3 victory, it is worth noting that success did not come easily for ISRO as they had to surmount several challenges along the way for several years.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO has conducted three lunar missions including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. However, the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed to land on the Moon and the Indian spacecraft was reported to have crashed.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 crash was the biggest disappointment for ISRO, but they did not give up as they learned from the mistakes and rectified all the problems in the Chadrayaan-3 mission.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

ISRO improved their landing strategy and decided on a wider area for landing of the Vikram lander. They also kept backup plans for any system failures.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additionally, ISRO conducted several landing tests here before the actual landing on the Moon as part of rehearsals and testing.

Photo Credit: ISRO

It took ISRO four years to plan and develop the Chandrayaan-3 mission for it to be successful.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Now, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has broken all the records and the year 2023 will be remembered for the mission and ISRO’s efforts to conduct a perfect lunar landing, setting India up for future lunar missions.

Photo Credit: ISRO

India has two permanent ambassadors on the Moon now. Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are sleeping there! 

Check related web stories:
NASA Space Security Best Practices Guide: Check what US Space Agency has issued
Hubble Space Telescope snaps breathtaking image of spiral galaxy. check what NASA shared
Unmasking Lucia: Ana Esposito emerges as the frontrunner for the mysterious GTA 6 protagonist
Saturn's enigmatic secrets revealed by NASA - Hubble Telescope captures mysterious spokes
View more