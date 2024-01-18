Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO's mission to Sun is at its destination - now what?
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
On January 6, ISRO's Aditya-L1 successfully entered the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1, marking the achievement of its mission to study the Sun.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO officially confirmed the successful completion of the Aditya-L1 mission after its flawless entry into the designated orbit. Excitement filled the Indian space agency!
Photo Credit: ISRO
What's Next for the Aditya-L1 mission?: Aditya-L1 is set to stay in its designated orbit for the next five years. During this time, the satellite will orbit around Lagrange point-1, studying the Sun in-depth.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Launched on September 2, 2023, from Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), Aditya-L1 reached its orbit after a 63-minute flight.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft carries seven payloads, developed in India, to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. Instruments crafted at various Indian labs contribute to this mission.
Photo Credit: NASA
After launch, the Aditya-L1 mission underwent orbital maneuvers to escape Earth's sphere of influence, reaching its final destination around Lagrange Point 1.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Mission Objectives: Aditya-L1 mission aims to study solar atmospheric dynamics, chromospheric and coronal heating, ionized plasma physics, coronal mass ejections, flares, and more.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The satellite will observe in-situ particle and plasma environments, providing valuable data on solar dynamics and contributing to our understanding of space weather.
Photo Credit: NASA
Aditya-L1 mission will investigate the sequence of processes leading to solar eruptive events, studying magnetic field topology and dynamics of the solar corona.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya-L1 mission will provide crucial data for space weather studies, unraveling the mysteries of solar wind, magnetic field topology, and the dynamic forces shaping our Sun's behavior.