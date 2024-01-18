Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO's mission to Sun is at its destination - now what?

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO

On January 6, ISRO's Aditya-L1 successfully entered the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1, marking the achievement of its mission to study the Sun.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO officially confirmed the successful completion of the Aditya-L1 mission after its flawless entry into the designated orbit. Excitement filled the Indian space agency!

Photo Credit: ISRO

What's Next for the Aditya-L1 mission?: Aditya-L1 is set to stay in its designated orbit for the next five years. During this time, the satellite will orbit around Lagrange point-1, studying the Sun in-depth.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Launched on September 2, 2023, from Sriharikota using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), Aditya-L1 reached its orbit after a 63-minute flight.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft carries seven payloads, developed in India, to observe the Sun's photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. Instruments crafted at various Indian labs contribute to this mission.

Photo Credit: NASA

After launch, the Aditya-L1 mission underwent orbital maneuvers to escape Earth's sphere of influence, reaching its final destination around Lagrange Point 1.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mission Objectives: Aditya-L1 mission aims to study solar atmospheric dynamics, chromospheric and coronal heating, ionized plasma physics, coronal mass ejections, flares, and more.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The satellite will observe in-situ particle and plasma environments, providing valuable data on solar dynamics and contributing to our understanding of space weather.

Photo Credit: NASA

Aditya-L1 mission will investigate the sequence of processes leading to solar eruptive events, studying magnetic field topology and dynamics of the solar corona.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 mission will provide crucial data for space weather studies, unraveling the mysteries of solar wind, magnetic field topology, and the dynamic forces shaping our Sun's behavior. 

Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO chief shares solar observation milestones and future space endeavours
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Will Japan’s moon landing impact ISRO’s next lunar odyssey?
Samsung Galaxy S24 announced! Check price in India, US, UK, UAE, Canada
Samsung Galaxy S24 to launch today! Check specs, price, features, and all that is to come
View more