Samsung Galaxy S24 announced! Check price in India, US, UK, UAE, Canada

Planning to buy the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24? Check out Samsung Galaxy S24  price in India, US, UK, UAE, and Canada.

Samsung finally unveiled its most awaited Galaxy S24 series with new upgrades and Galaxy AI. The main talk of the show were the AI features on Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung revealed some crucial secrets about the capabilities of Galaxy AI and how it will transform the day to day tasks through its new smartphone. In case you want to buy it, check Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India, the US, the UK, UAE and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in US starts from $799 for the 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in UK (Europe) starts at 799 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Canada is $1099.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in UAE is Dh3199.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India is starting from Rs.79999. 

Interested buyers can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and it will go on sale from January 31, 2024, in the stores.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor in India for performance and carrying out the AI features effectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 will be available in three storage sizes: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. 

