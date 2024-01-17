Samsung Galaxy S24 to launch today! Check specs, price, features, and all that is to come
Published Jan 17, 2024
The most awaited Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone is launching today! Know what the new generation of S-series has to offer
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is going to take place today, January 17, 2024, in which the Galaxy S24 will be launched.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to come with great upgrades and new AI features to improve the overall experience of the smartphone.
The Galaxy S24 may come in four color options: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.
Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It may receive higher resolution and brightness than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S24 may come with a triple camera system with 50MP+10MP+12MP cameras for improved photography.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chipset with 8GB RAM.
The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery that will support 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may come with some Galaxy AI features, however, it will only be confirmed during the launch event.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to support OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14.
