Aditya-L1 mission: Know about the crucial ISRO manoeuvers and insertion to L1 point

Published Dec 27, 2023
 Know all about the Aditya-L1 mission and the upcoming manoeuvers ISRO will carry out and when the spacecraft will enter the L1 point of the Sun’s orbit.

ISRO launched the Aditya-L1 mission on September 2, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Center with an objective to study the Sun and its activity closely.

After travelling in space for about four months, the  Aditya-L1 spacecraft is set to enter the Lagrangian point (L1) on January 6, 2024.

Now, the ISRO spacecraft will undergo crucial manoeuvers for the insertion of spacecraft in the Halo orbit of the Sun-Earth system. 

The total journey involves a travel distance of about 15 lakh kilometres and now finally the most crucial phase of the Aditya-L1 mission will begin for ISRO.

As of now, it is reported that ISRO is closely monitoring the spacecraft’s position and condition for successful insertion and manoeuvers.

In the coming days, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will go through several challenges due to gravitational influences, solar radiation, and solar particles. 

Therefore, the ISRO team is getting ready to face any challenges during the L1 point insertion.

Successful insertion of the space in the halo orbit will give ISRO the capability to watch the Sun permanently. 

ISRO is yet to reveal the exact timing for the Aditya-L1 insertion, however, it will take place on January 6, 2024, creating another big achievement for the Indian space agency 

