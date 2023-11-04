Aditya-L1 mission: Science behind ISRO’s solar explorer spacecraft
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 04, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission aims to study the development, dynamics, and origins of coronal mass ejections (CMEs), crucial for space weather predictions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The primary science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission include studying the solar upper atmosphere, chromosphere, and corona dynamics. It aims to understand chromospheric and coronal heating, plasma physics, and the initiation of coronal mass ejections and flares.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 will provide in-situ data on particles and plasma from the sun, contributing to the study of particle dynamics originating from the sun.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The mission will delve into the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanisms, shedding light on the temperature, velocity, and density of the coronal plasma.
Photo Credit: NASA
Understanding the origin, composition, and dynamics of the solar wind is vital for predicting space weather, and Aditya-L1 will contribute to this research.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The mission will identify the sequence of processes occurring at various layers, such as the chromosphere, base, and extended corona, which lead to solar eruptive events.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya-L1 will focus on the magnetic field topology and measurements in the solar corona, providing insights into the sun's magnetic behavior.
Photo Credit: NASA
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 will operate from Lagrange point 1, around 1 million miles from Earth, providing uninterrupted views of the sun for approximately 5.2 years. This mission signifies India's commitment to advancing our understanding of the sun and its influence on space weather.