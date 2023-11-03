Shukrayaan-1 mission: Rocket Lab plans to undertake the first private venture to Venus
Published Nov 03, 2023
Rocket Lab, the American spaceflight company, is gearing up for an extraordinary mission - the first private exploration of Venus.
Venus' Harsh Conditions: Venus, known for its hellish surface conditions that contains a thick atmosphere with extreme pressure and temperatures up to 480°C.
The Venus Life Finder: Rocket Lab's Venus Life Finder probe aims to search for life signs and organic chemistry in Venus' clouds.
Launch Strategy: The 20 kg probe will be carried to Venus on Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft, riding an Electron rocket.
Launch Date: Initially planned for mid-2023, the mission was rescheduled to January 2025 due to the unique launch window to Venus.
Earlier Launch Date: In a surprising twist, Rocket Lab now intends to launch the probe in December 2024, aligning with ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 mission to Venus, according to a News9live report.
Payload: The Venus probe will carry the Autofluorescence Nephelometer (AFN), weighing less than a kilogram, capable of analysing Venusian atmosphere.
Mission Cost: This groundbreaking mission is cost-efficient, with a budget of less than $10 million, in contrast to NASA's pricier missions.
Collaboration: Rocket Lab collaborates with MIT researchers, contributing to Morning Star Missions to assess Venus atmosphere's habitability. Future missions with parachutes and sample return plans are in the works.