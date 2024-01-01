Aditya-L1 mission set to achieve key milestone on January 6, 2024, says ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 01, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO

India's solar odyssey, Aditya-L1 mission, is poised to reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system on January 6, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Photo Credit: ISRO

Unobstructed Sun View: The L1 point offers Aditya-L1 spacecraft an unobstructed view of the sun, enhancing its operational capabilities for seamless functioning.

Photo Credit: ISRO

During Techfest 2023 at IIT Bombay, ISRO Chief S Somanath shared the exciting news, confirming Aditya-L1's imminent arrival at L1 on January 6 at 4:00 PM IST.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Somanath explained that a controlled engine burn will guide Aditya-L1 mission into a specific orbit known as the halo orbit, optimizing its observational capabilities.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Launched in September 2023, Aditya-L1 mission is designed to study the Sun's corona, photosphere, and chromosphere, representing a crucial phase in India's space exploration.

Photo Credit: NASA

Reaching the Lagrange point is pivotal as it enables Aditya-L1 to conduct observations without hindrance, ensuring a comprehensive study of the Sun.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Stable Positioning: The unique position of the L1 point allows Aditya-L1 to maintain a stable position relative to Earth and the Sun, enhancing its observational efficiency.

Photo Credit: NASA

With the final operation scheduled for January 6, the nation eagerly awaits the successful positioning of the Aditya-L1 mission, anticipating groundbreaking discoveries in solar science that will aid the entire world.

Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO’s biggest highlight of 2023 - India lands on the Moon
NASA Space Security Best Practices Guide: Check what US Space Agency has issued
Hubble Space Telescope snaps breathtaking image of spiral galaxy. check what NASA shared
Samudrayaan mission: Features of Matsya 6000, the vehicle that will dive into the abyss
View more