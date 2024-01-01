Aditya-L1 mission set to achieve key milestone on January 6, 2024, says ISRO Chief S. Somanath
India's solar odyssey, Aditya-L1 mission, is poised to reach the Lagrange Point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system on January 6, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Unobstructed Sun View: The L1 point offers Aditya-L1 spacecraft an unobstructed view of the sun, enhancing its operational capabilities for seamless functioning.
During Techfest 2023 at IIT Bombay, ISRO Chief S Somanath shared the exciting news, confirming Aditya-L1's imminent arrival at L1 on January 6 at 4:00 PM IST.
Somanath explained that a controlled engine burn will guide Aditya-L1 mission into a specific orbit known as the halo orbit, optimizing its observational capabilities.
Launched in September 2023, Aditya-L1 mission is designed to study the Sun's corona, photosphere, and chromosphere, representing a crucial phase in India's space exploration.
Reaching the Lagrange point is pivotal as it enables Aditya-L1 to conduct observations without hindrance, ensuring a comprehensive study of the Sun.
Stable Positioning: The unique position of the L1 point allows Aditya-L1 to maintain a stable position relative to Earth and the Sun, enhancing its observational efficiency.
With the final operation scheduled for January 6, the nation eagerly awaits the successful positioning of the Aditya-L1 mission, anticipating groundbreaking discoveries in solar science that will aid the entire world.