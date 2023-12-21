Keedaa Cola OTT release date: When and where to watch Brahmanandam’s comedy-drama online
Tharun Bhascker, the acclaimed Telugu director, has made waves with his latest cinematic venture, "Keedaa Cola," sparking diverse reactions upon its theatrical release on November 3, 2023.
Cast and Crew: Featuring comedy maestro Brahmanandam, along with Chaitanya Rao and Rag Mayur, the film promises a unique blend of humor and drama in Tharun Bhascker's distinctive storytelling style. The cast also includes Tharun Bhascker, Jeevan Kumar, Raghu Ram, Ravindra Vijay, and others.
Keedaa Cola OTT Release Date: "Keedaa Cola" is all set to make its digital debut on Aha, a popular streaming platform, providing a whimsical journey from theaters to the digital realm.
For Aha subscribers, the excitement is all set to peak as "Keedaa Cola" will be available for streaming starting December 29, 2023. Aha Gold subscribers get an exclusive 24-hour early access privilege, offering a head start on the film's quirky narrative.
Produced by VG Sainma and presented by Rana Daggubati, "Keedaa Cola" brings together a diverse mix of talent to create an engaging cinematic experience.
Keedaa Cola Plot: Keedaa Cola follows a bumbling group desperate for fast cash. Their hilarious scheme involves planting a cockroach in a soda bottle - Keedaa Cola! As laughter and drama intertwine, the question remains: who will strike it rich, and who will be left penniless? This comedic drama guarantees laughs and suspense for all.
As the digital debut of Keedaa Kola approaches, fans can anticipate an immersive viewing experience, combining Tharun Bhascker's directorial finesse with the talents of the ensemble cast.
As Aha subscribers eagerly mark their calendars for December 29, 2023, the digital debut of Keedaa Cola promises to be a delightful addition to the streaming platform's eclectic content lineup.
Stay tuned for more OTT updates as "Keedaa Cola" prepares to charm audiences in the digital space, promising a delightful experience for all comedy enthusiasts.