Aditya-L1 mission to be a turning point in the study of the Sun, says astronomy expert

Aditya-L1 mission, India's first space-based observatory, will provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour. Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

Shanti Priya, Head of Department Astronomy at Osmania University, believes that Aditya-L1 will revolutionise our understanding of the Sun, an object shrouded in mystery and essential to our existence.

The Sun, our life-source, remains a mystery to this day in many ways. ISRO's mission to the Sun is a bold venture, promising unique insights into its structure and energy.

With Aditya-L1 mission we anticipate unravelling insights into the Sun's structure and energy, shedding light on its enigmatic behaviour as well as the changes it effects in space weather.

Aditya-L1 mission is well underway and the spacecraft will take 120 days to reach the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, a strategic location for uninterrupted solar observations.

Aditya-L1's position at L1 will enable continuous, unobstructed solar monitoring, a critical advantage for scientists studying solar activity and its impact on space weather.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven cutting-edge instruments to examine the Sun's various layers, from the photosphere to the corona, promising comprehensive insights.

Aditya-L1 mission's unique vantage point will provide unprecedented data on solar dynamics and their influence on the interplanetary medium, aiding our understanding of space weather drivers.

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission is set to unravel the sequence of processes behind solar eruptive events, contributing to a better understanding of space weather drivers. 

The Aditya-L1 mission is poised to be a major milestone in India's space program and a significant contribution to global solar research.

