Aditya-L1 mission update: Status to launch date, all you need to know about ISRO's solar odyssey
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 31, 2023
Aditya-L1 mission status: The spacecraft is on track to reach its celestial destination, Lagrange Point 1 (L1), on January 6, 2024. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirms the spacecraft's anticipated arrival time at 4 PM.
Aditya-L1 mission launch date: Aditya-L1 is a groundbreaking satellite dedicated to an in-depth examination of the Sun. Launched on September 2, 2023, on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) rocket, it is ISRO's first space-based observatory-class solar mission.
Aditya-L1 mission parking spot: Positioned approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, Aditya-L1 mission will focus on the Sun, residing at around 1% of the Earth-Sun distance. The ISRO emphasises its dedication to a comprehensive study of the Sun.
Upon reaching the L1 point, Aditya-L1 will perform a crucial manoeuvre to secure itself in a stable orbit. This orbit is a balanced gravitational region nestled between the Earth and the Sun.
ISRO Chief S. Somanath elaborates on the mission, highlighting the need to re-fire the engine upon reaching L1 to prevent further displacement. The spacecraft is destined to be in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point for the next five years.
Aditya-L1 executed a "Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre" at the outset, initiating its 110-day trajectory to L1. Once successfully placed, it will remain in an irregularly shaped orbit for the entire mission duration.
Somanath affirms that after successfully reaching L1, Aditya-L1 mission will diligently collect data for the next five years. This information is not only significant for India but holds global importance.
Solar Proximity: ISRO clarifies that Aditya-L1 mission will not land on or approach the Sun any closer. Its mission is to explore the Sun's outer atmosphere, unravelling the secrets of the massive sphere of gas.
Orbital Dynamics: The satellite will orbit L1 in a plane perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun. ISRO emphasises that this unique perspective will yield invaluable insights into the Sun's dynamics.
The wealth of data gathered by the Aditya-L1 mission will be instrumental in understanding the intricacies of the Sun and its impact on our lives. The mission marks a significant leap in India's space exploration endeavours.