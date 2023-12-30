Unmatchable Flipkart discount: iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17% in exclusive deal
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 30, 2023
Get ready for a tech treat as 2023 winds down! Flipkart is currently hosting its WinterFest sale in India, and the spotlight is on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus. This flagship device is now available at an irresistible 17 percent discount, a deal you won't find on the Apple Store online.
Originally priced at Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 Plus can now be yours for just Rs. 65999 on Flipkart. That's a jaw-dropping discount you would not want to miss. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and upgrade your smartphone experience.
Make the deal even sweeter by leveraging additional savings options. Flipkart has teamed up with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer an exclusive deal. Use an IDFC FIRST Bank Credit card to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus in EMIs and enjoy an extra discount of up to Rs. 1500.
Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. Get a discount of up to Rs. 34500 when you trade in your old smartphone. Conditions apply, so ensure your device is in good working condition for maximum benefits.
iPhone 14 Plus Specs: The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The 6.7-inch screen is meticulously designed for enhanced productivity and comfort, delivering vibrant colors and razor-sharp details.
Capture memorable moments effortlessly with the 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 14 Plus. The Portrait mode ensures impeccable Focus and Depth Control, allowing you to create artistic photos.
The iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with the formidable A15 Bionic chip and comes with an impressive battery life- 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and an astounding 100 hours of audio playback time.
The WinterFest sale on Flipkart is a limited-time offer. Don't miss your chance to snag the Apple iPhone 14 Plus at an unbeatable price. Upgrade your tech game and enjoy the latest features and innovations.