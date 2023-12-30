Gaganyaan mission astronauts getting ready as ISROprepares for historic human space flight
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 30, 2023
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, S Somanath, revealed that the selected astronauts for India's inaugural human space flight program, Gaganyaan, are eagerly preparing for the 2025 mission.
The Gaganyaan mission, India's maiden human space flight initiative, plans to send four astronauts on a three-day mission in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's space exploration journey.
Chairman Somanath proudly announces that the selected Gaganyaan mission astronauts are preparing and eagerly awaiting their historic journey into space.
Highlighting the ISRO mission's objectives, the goal is to ensure the safe departure, successful mission execution, and secure return of the astronauts back to Earth.
ISRO, known for several recent space successes, is tirelessly dedicated to developing the necessary technology to facilitate the Gaganyaan mission.
ISRO has achieved significant milestones, with many technologies developed, perfected, and successfully implemented in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission on its own.
Looking ahead, S. Somanath envisions multiple unmanned missions in the coming days by ISRO, building up to the launch of an Indian into space. The Gaganyaan astronauts are poised and ready for this momentous event.
In an ambitious move, ISRO aims to create the Indian space station (Antariksh Space Station), a crucial step for scientific and technological progress, providing a platform for various industries to collaborate and advance in diverse domains.