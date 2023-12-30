Aditya-L1 mission date and time of ISRO spacecraft reaching Lagrange Point 1: Check now

Check related web stories:

Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about the ISRO SPADEX technology to be used in next moon mission

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know what ISRO is planning after this historic and successful project

For India's safety, in big move, ISRO to launch 50 advanced intelligence satellites; eyes AI power

Top secret US X-37B spaceplane launched by NASA on SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket