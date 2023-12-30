Aditya-L1 mission date and time of ISRO spacecraft reaching Lagrange Point 1: Check now
The Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft now speeding towards the Sun, is set to achieve a significant milestone on January 6, reveals the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
According to ISRO chief S Somanath, the spacecraft will reach Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, allowing it to observe the sun without any eclipses.
Launched in September, the Aditya-L1 mission has steadily progressed towards its goal. Somanath revealed that the spacecraft is on the verge of reaching its destination, with the crucial Lagrange point encounter scheduled for January 6 at 4 pm.
Somanath, speaking at Techfest 2023, explained the meticulous approach to reaching Lagrange point 1. A controlled burn of Aditya-L1's engine will facilitate entry into a specialised orbit known as the halo orbit.
Lagrange point 1 is a region where the gravitational forces between Earth and the Sun balance. While absolute neutralisation is not achievable due to the influence of other celestial bodies, this strategic location enhances the mission's solar observation capabilities.
Payload Success: Somanath highlighted the successful testing of all six payloads onboard Aditya-L1. These payloads are currently operational and generating valuable data for further analysis.
Post-insertion into the designated orbit, the Aditya-L1 mission is poised to observe the Sun indefinitely, provided its internal electronics remain healthy.
Through this continuous observation, ISRO aims to unveil correlations between the solar corona, mass ejection, and their impact on daily space weather that also affects Earth in the form of geomagnetic storms.