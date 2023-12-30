For India's safety, in big move, ISRO to launch 50 advanced intelligence satellites; eyes AI power
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 30, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
In a bid to enhance its geo-intelligence capabilities, India is set to launch an impressive fleet of 50 satellites over the next five years. ISRO Chief, S Somanath shared this ambitious plan at the annual 'Techfest' organised by the IIT Bombay.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Geo-Intelligence Objectives: Somanath emphasised the need for an extensive Indian satellite network, capable of tracking troop movements and imaging vast areas from different orbits. The goal is to significantly expand India's capacity for real-time intelligence gathering, says PTI report.
Photo Credit: Pexels
To achieve India's aspirations of strength and security, Somanath highlighted the inadequacy of the current satellite fleet, stating that it should be ten times its present size.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Somanath stressed the importance of improving satellite capabilities, including the ability to detect changes. He advocated for a more AI-driven and data-centric approach to data analysis, minimising unnecessary data downloads.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Satellites, Somanath noted, are powerful tools for observing national borders and neighbouring regions, providing valuable insights into a country's surroundings.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Highlighting a shift in thinking, Somanath mentioned the development of satellites configured for different orbits, with capabilities ranging from geostationary equatorial orbits (GEO) to lower earth orbits (LEO), enabling critical assessments of various situations.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Somanath pointed out that the emerging domain covers not only optical technologies but also includes synthetic aperture radar (SAR), thermal imaging, and other advanced technologies.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The ISRO chairman detailed plans for enhanced communication between satellites. This will enable a coordinated approach, allowing satellites to collaborate in assessing and responding to detected activities.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The ISRO chief expressed the goal of imaging thousands of kilometres of area, covering entire borders in daily cycles. This comprehensive capability aims to bolster India's security measures.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Somanath concluded by emphasising the need for a robust satellite fleet, noting that the current strength of 54 satellites is insufficient for India's aspirations.