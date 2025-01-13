Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Top 5 laptops to buy under ₹60000 with up to 30% discount
Published Jan 13, 2025
Best laptops under ₹60,000 to buy during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025. Laptops from top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo and others are available at up to 30% discount
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has commenced for Amazon Prime members, and the sale will be live for everyone from 12 PM, January 13, 2025.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, buyers can grab huge discounts on electronic items such as laptops, smartphones, earbuds, and more.
If you are in search of a mid-range laptop during the Amazon sale, then check out Top 5 laptops under Rs.60000.
ASUS Vivobook 16: This laptop originally retailed for Rs.85990 for a 512GB SSD variant. However, buyers can now get a 29% discount and under Rs.60000 with bank offers.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: This feature-filled laptop is available at a 30% discount during the Amazon Republic Day sale, at an effective price of just Rs.59990.
Dell Inspiron 14: It is a workstation laptop equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. On Amazon, the laptop is available at a 22% discount.
HP 15: It is another high-performing laptop priced at Rs.71,773. However, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.53990, offering a 25% discount.
HP Pavilion Laptop 14: Lastly, buyers can consider buying the HP Pavilion 14 at a 27% discount from Amazon during the Republic Day sale.
