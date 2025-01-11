Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 40% price drop on 4K TVs
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 11, 2025
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale kicks off on January 13, 2025, for Prime Members, with big discounts on TVs.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Here are the models you need to keep an eye on:
Photo Credit: Amazon
Vu 55” Vibe Series Google TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K QLED TV with IPS panel and 400 nits brightness
Photo Credit: Amazon
Sony 55” BRAVIA 2 4K TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K LED TV with PS5-centric features built-in
Photo Credit: Amazon
Xiaomi 43” 4K Google TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K Tv with 60 Hz panel; comes with ALLM; 30W Sound Output
Photo Credit: Amazon
LG 43” 4K Ultra HD TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K LED TV based on WebOS; Comes with ALLM, HLG and 60 Hz refresh rate
Photo Credit: Amazon
Hisense E6N 43” Google TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K LED TV based on GoogleTV; Supports VRR, ALLM
Photo Credit: Amazon
TCL 55” 4K TV
Photo Credit: Amazon
4K Google TV with Quad Core Chip, 60 Hz Panel
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops on Amazon amid Black Friday Sale: Check out latest offers
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design leaked ahead of January 2025 launch- All details
Apple December releases: iOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and more to roll out this month.
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
View more