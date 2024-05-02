Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top 5 deals up to 40% off on Asus Vivobook 14, HP Laptop 15s, and more laptops
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 02, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Looking to upgrade your laptop? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is here to make your dreams come true! From budget-friendly options to top-notch brands like HP and Dell, there's something for everyone.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Asus Vivobook 14: Looking for a sleek upgrade? The Asus Vivobook 14 boasts a 14-inch FHD display, now only Rs. 36,490 on Amazon, down 35% from its original price. Powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, it's perfect for work or play.
Acer Aspire Lite: Grab the Acer Aspire Lite at just Rs. 34,290, a steal with a 35% discount. Featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage, this laptop blends performance with affordability.
Lenovo ThinkPad E14: For commercial needs, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is an ideal choice. Powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, it's available at just Rs. 52699. With 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and pre-installed MS Office, it's a steal!