Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 44% discount on boAt Airdopes, Boult Audio, JBL Tune and more TWS earbuds

Published May 02, 2024
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is underway, promising fantastic discounts on a wide range of electronics. Among the exciting offers are discounts on True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. Here are the top 5 deals you don't want to miss!

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro: Grab the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones at just Rs. 4499 during the Amazon Summer Sale! With 50dB active noise cancellation, coaxial dual drivers, and up to 40 hours of battery life, it's a steal deal!

JBL Tune 230NC: Get the JBL Tune 230NC TWS earphones at just Rs. 5499. Enjoy active noise cancellation, up to 40 hours of playback, and choose from black, blue, or white colours.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro: Snag the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones for Rs. 3199. With ANC, 28 hours of battery life, and 12.4 mm titanium-coated drivers, it's a bargain worth considering.

Boult Audio Z20 TWS Earbuds: Don't miss out on the Boult Audio Z20 TWS Earbuds for just Rs. 898. Enjoy 10 hours of playback, touch controls, and seamless connectivity. Grab yours now.

boAt Airdopes 141: Seize the boAt Airdopes 141 TWS Earbuds at an 80 percent discount, and grab it for only Rs. 899. With 42H playtime, low latency mode for gaming, and IPX4 water resistance, it's a deal you can't miss.

Hurry! These incredible deals on TWS earphones are only available for a limited time during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Don't miss your chance to grab them at unbeatable prices!

