Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 44% discount on boAt Airdopes, Boult Audio, JBL Tune and more TWS earbuds
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is underway, promising fantastic discounts on a wide range of electronics. Among the exciting offers are discounts on True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. Here are the top 5 deals you don't want to miss!
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro: Grab the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones at just Rs. 4499 during the Amazon Summer Sale! With 50dB active noise cancellation, coaxial dual drivers, and up to 40 hours of battery life, it's a steal deal!
boAt Airdopes 141: Seize the boAt Airdopes 141 TWS Earbuds at an 80 percent discount, and grab it for only Rs. 899. With 42H playtime, low latency mode for gaming, and IPX4 water resistance, it's a deal you can't miss.