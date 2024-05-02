iPhone 15 price drops by 12 percent on Amazon: Check discount price, exchange offers and more
Want to buy the latest iPhone model? Check the discount on the Apple iPhone 15 on Amazon.
Apple iPhone 16 launch is just 4 months away which makes it the perfect time for buying an iPhone 15 model.
iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2024, with several upgrades and new features.
Now, the base variant of the iPhone 15 is available at a great discount price, allowing buyers to purchase the device at a reasonable amount.
The iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs.79990 in India. However, on Amazon, you can get it at Rs.70500.
Buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the iPhone 15 price.
Amazon Prime members can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
On purchase of iPhone 15, you can also get up to Rs.44250 off while exchanging your old smartphone.
However, note that the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
