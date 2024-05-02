iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R; here are top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Published May 02, 2024
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live! Check out the best deals on feature-filled smartphones
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 has commenced for prime members and deals on several electronic items are now revealed.
During the Amazon sale, several smartphones across popular brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Honor, and others are available at massive discounts.
Tap to know the top 5 smartphones with huge discounts and offers.
Apple iPhone 13: You can grab this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.48499. Additionally, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
OnePlus Nord CE4: The smartphone will be available at Rs.22400 if you take advantage of bank and exchange offers.
OnePlus 11R: As part of Amazon's Great Summer Sale, the smartphone is available at Rs.30749. You can further avail bank and exchange discounts.
Honor X9b: You can get the Honor X9b at Rs.21999. To get additional off, you can take advantage of the exciting bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Get the premium Samsung smartphone at Rs.69999 and use amazing bank offers to get an additional price cut.
