Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check all offers here
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 01, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out this huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and you can add to the discount through bank and exchange offers too.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Do you want to experience Galaxy AI features and top-notch camera specs? Then we have a good news for you!
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will get the Galaxy AI features soon in the upcoming system update.
Buy here
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Amazon is offering a huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut. Now, you can get the flagship phone at a very reasonable price.
Photo Credit: Amazon
On Amazon, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retails for Rs.149999 for the 256GB storage variant.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Amazon is providing buyers a whopping 27 percent discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The price has been slashed to just Rs. 109999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can also get a flat Rs.10000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can avail a flat Rs.2500 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Unsplash
You can further reduce the Galaxy S24 Ultra price and get up to Rs.24500 off with an exchange offer.
Check related web stories:
Get 40 pct off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE! Amazon brings bank benefits, exchange deals too
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut announced on Amazon; Check all offers
Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Shines brightly in the premium market
Want to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? Check out this huge Amazon discount
View more