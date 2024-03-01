Amazon is offering a huge deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check all offers here

Published Mar 01, 2024
Check out this huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and you can add to the discount through bank and exchange offers too.

Do you want to experience Galaxy AI features and top-notch camera specs? Then we have a good news for you!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will get the Galaxy AI features soon in the upcoming system update. 

Amazon is offering a huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut. Now, you can get the flagship phone at a very reasonable price.

On Amazon, the Galaxy S23 Ultra retails for Rs.149999 for the 256GB storage variant.

Amazon is providing buyers a whopping 27 percent discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The price has been slashed to just Rs. 109999.

You can also get a flat Rs.10000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.

You can avail a flat Rs.2500 instant discount on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

You can further reduce the Galaxy S24 Ultra price and get up to Rs.24500 off with an exchange offer. 

