 Get 40 pct off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE! Amazon brings bank benefits, exchange deals too | Mobile News

Get 40 pct off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE! Amazon brings bank benefits, exchange deals too

Amazon is currently offering an exceptional 40 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G! Check other bank offers, and exchange deals too on this Samsung smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 19:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nab Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G at 40 percent off on Amazon. Check details. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nab Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G at 40 percent off on Amazon. Check details. (Samsung)

Attention all smartphone enthusiasts! Amazon has just announced an irresistible price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Mint, 8GB, 128GB Storage), making it available at an astonishing 40% discount. Originally priced at Rs. 79,999, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G is now up for grabs at just Rs. 47,999, inclusive of all taxes. This incredible offer presents a fantastic opportunity for users to own a premium smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price cut

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

In addition to the significant price cut, Amazon is offering attractive discounts and offers to sweeten the deal further. Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options starting at just Rs. 2,327, along with exciting bank offers and partner offers. Additionally, users can opt for setup services provided by Amazon experts for hassle-free installation and data transfer at the time of delivery.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G at a discounted price. Hurry, grab yours now while stocks last.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G stands out with its impressive features and specifications. Boasting a sleek design and vibrant display, this smartphone is crafted to perfection for passionate Galaxy fans. With its floating camera design, premium metal finish, and smaller camera hole, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G exudes elegance and sophistication.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G is equipped with a cutting-edge camera system that allows users to capture stunning photos and videos. Whether it's epic nightography, incredible details, or pro-grade features, this smartphone delivers exceptional results that exceed expectations. With its advanced camera features, users can unleash their creativity and capture memorable moments with ease.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G offers an exceptional performance that enhances the overall user experience. With powerful performance, intelligent display technology, and a long-lasting battery, this smartphone ensures smooth multitasking, seamless gaming, and extended usage without compromise.

Also, read other top stories today:

Navigation becomes easy! Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Google Gemini under scrutiny! After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 19:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Get 40 pct off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE! Amazon brings bank benefits, exchange deals too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets