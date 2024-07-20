iPhone 15 price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Check out latest bank and exchange offers
Published Jul 20, 2024
Grab the iPhone 15 at a huge discount during the Flipkart GOAT sale, check out the offers and discounts.
iPhone 16 is launching in 2 months and the price of the iPhone 15 has been reduced on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.
Currently, the iPhone 15 is available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart with bank and exchange offers.
iPhone 15 retails at Rs.79900 on Flipkart for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.64999.
Therefore, Flipkart is giving an 18 percent discount on iPhone 15. In addition to the discounted price, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
You can get a Rs.1000 instant discount if you make payment via net banking.
You can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.49000 off on an iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
