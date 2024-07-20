Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Grab 60% off on top TWS earbuds with ANC from JBL, Sony, Jabra and more
Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Amazon Prime Day sale is offering huge discounts on top earbuds with ANC, check details.
Want a powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds? Then now is the perfect time to get one as Amazon is offering huge discounts on all electronic products.
Amazon has started its awaited Prime Day Sale 2024 during which several products including ANC earbuds are available at huge discounts.
Check out the list of top earbuds with ANC during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024.
JBL Live Pro 2: The JBL earbuds are originally priced at Rs.16999. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.7998.
Sony WF-C700N: The Sony earbuds give users an extended playtime and effective ANC. This device is available at a 54 percent discount and selling at just Rs.5989.
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless: These are the newly launched ANC earbuds which are priced at Rs.19990. However, you can get it at just Rs.12989.
JBL Live Buds 3: These earbuds come with a smart case with a 1.45-inch touchscreen display. The JBL Live Buds 3 is available at a 44 percent discount on Amazon.
Jabra Elite 4: Lastly, the Jabra Elite 4 originally retails for Rs.9990. However, during Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.3999.
