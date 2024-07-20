Amazon Prime Sale: Get up to 80% off on top smartwatch from Samsung, Amazfit, Titan and more
Amazon is offering a huge discount on feature-filled smartwatches from Samsung, Amazfit, Titan, and others due to the Prime Day sale.
Looking for a feature-filled smartwatch to buy this Amazon Prime Day sale? Then we have just the right option for you.
Amazon is currently providing huge deals and discounts on top electronics products across all brands and categories.
Check out the list of top smartwatches you should buy in this Amazon Prime sale.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4: The Samsung smartwatch originally retails for Rs.42999, however, during the Prime Day sale, you can get it for just Rs.8499.
Titan Celestor: Grab the new Titan Celestor at a reasonable price during the Amazon Prime sale. The smartwatch is priced at Rs.9995, but you can get it for Rs.8995.
Honor Choice watch: This smartwatch is available at a 46 percent discount on Amazon due to the ongoing sale.
Amazfit Active Edge: The Amazfit smartwatch comes with some unique features which make it worth the money. On Amazon, it is available at a 55 percent discount which reduces the price to Rs.8999.
Noise Origin Smart Watch: This Noise smartwatch retails for Rs.9999. However, during the Amazon Prime sale, you can get it for just Rs. 6499.
