Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 45% on top Bluetooth speakers from Bose, JBL, Sony and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 20, 2024
Amazon Prime Day sale is offering huge discounts on Bluetooth speakers from top brands such as Bose, JBL, Sony, and more, check details.
Amazon sale days are the best top shop for electronic items at a very reasonable price. It not only saves money but gives good deals on products.
If you are in search of great quality and high-performing Bluetooth speakers, then Amazon is the best place to shop due to the Prime Day sale.
Check out the list of best Bluetooth speakers from top brands.
JBL Flip 5: The JBL Bluetooth speakers are available at huge discounts on Amazon. Originally, the JBL Flip 5 retails for Rs.10999, but you can get it for Rs.5999.
Portronics Harmony: This speaker is available at a 42 percent discount and you can get it for just Rs.7499. However, its original price is Rs.12999.
Marshall Emberton II: Yes, the Marshell speakers are also available at a great discount. The Marshall Emberton II is priced at Rs.19999, however, you can get it for just Rs.14999.
Sony ULT Field 1: It is a newly launched Bluetooth speaker by Sony which was announced at a price of Rs.16990. However, during Amazon sale 2024, you can get it for Rs.9990.
Bose SoundLink Flex: Last on the list we have is the Bose SoundLink Flex which is priced at Rs.15990. However, during Prime Day Sale, you can get it for just Rs.11999.
