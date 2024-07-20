Pixel 9 series price leaked: Check out the expected price hike for new-gen
Pixel 9 series European price list leaked ahead of August 13 launch. Check out the expected price hike.
The Google 9 series is launching next month on August 13, 2024. This year, the company may announce four models under the series.
The four models may include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Therefore, Google is bringing back its “XL” model smartphone.
However, with four models and expected upgrades, the prices for the Pixel 9 series are rumoured to increase. In a recent leak, the Europe-based prices for the Pixel 9 series were tipped ahead of the launch.
For the Pixel 9, the price is expected to increase by EUR 100 price. Therefore, the starting Pixel 9 price is rumoured to be EUR 899 for the 128GB storage variant.
The Pixel 9 Pro may not get a price hike this year and it may come with a starting price of Rs.EUR 1099 for the 128 GB storage variants.