Pixel 9 series price leaked: Check out the expected price hike for new-gen

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 series European price list leaked ahead of August 13 launch. Check out the expected price hike.

Photo Credit: Google

The Google 9 series is launching next month on August 13, 2024. This year, the company may announce four models under the series.

Photo Credit: Google

The four models may include Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Therefore, Google is bringing back its “XL” model smartphone.

Photo Credit: Pexels

However, with four models and expected upgrades, the prices for the Pixel 9 series are rumoured to increase. In a recent leak, the Europe-based prices for the Pixel 9 series were tipped ahead of the launch.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

For the Pixel 9, the price is expected to increase by EUR 100 price. Therefore, the starting Pixel 9 price is rumoured to be EUR 899 for the 128GB storage variant.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Pixel 9 Pro may not get a price hike this year and it may come with a starting price of Rs.EUR 1099 for the 128 GB storage variants.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the prices are expected to start from 1199 for the 128GB storage variant and it may offer different storage options up to 1TB.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be announced at a starting price of EUR 1899, since it's a foldable smartphone from Google.

Photo Credit: Google

However, note that prices are based on European countries. Therefore, we must wait for Indian prices to confirm the price hike.

