iPhone 14 price drops by 23 percent ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 19, 2024
Check out the latest discounts and offers available on iPhone 14 just a day before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Amazon Prime Day sale is starting tomorrow, July 20 and if you are planning to buy a smartphone then now is the time.

Note that the iPhone models get quickly out of stock, therefore, you must act quickly to get the desired colour or storage variant.

However, just a day before the Amazon Prime Day sale, the iPhone 14 price has been significantly reduced, giving buyers a reasonable choice.

Originally, the iPhone 14 was available at Rs.79900. However, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.61790.

Therefore, Amazon is giving a huge 23 percent discount on iPhone 14. In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.

Buyer can grab a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940.

Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can also get up to Rs.38700 off while purchasing iPhone 14.

However, the final exchange value of your old smartphone will be based on the model and working condition.

