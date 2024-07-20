Amazon Sale 2024: Check top smartphone deals with free gifts and discounts on Redmi, Motorola, OnePlus and more

Published Jul 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members in India. Shoppers can find impressive deals on a wide range of smartphones. Check out the top offers available today.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi 13 5G is now priced at Rs. 13,999 after applying a Rs. 1,000 coupon cashback. Additional exchange discounts offer up to Rs. 13,150 off. Launched on the company's tenth anniversary.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G is available for Rs. 94,999. Prime members can save Rs. 4,605 with bank offers and get up to Rs. 58,700 off via exchange. Moto Buds+ are included at no extra cost.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 17,998, with an extra Rs. 2,750 off through coupon cashback, reducing the price to under Rs. 16,000. Exchange discounts offer up to span class='webrupee'₹/span17,800 off on the 256GB model.

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune is available for Rs. 42,999. Enjoy up to Rs. 3,000 off via bank offers and receive OnePlus Buds 3 for free. Additional savings of Rs. 2,000 via coupon and up to Rs. 5,000 off on select exchanges.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now priced at Rs. 1,17,999. Get Rs. 5,250 off with bank offers and up to Rs. 63,450 off through exchanges. Significant discounts also apply to Samsung Galaxy S24 5G and S23 Ultra 5G.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G features advanced clamshell folding design and includes Moto Buds+ with every purchase. Take advantage of the notable price cut and bank offers.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G offers a significant price drop with additional coupon and exchange savings. Ideal for those seeking a high-performance smartphone at a reduced price.

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12R not only offers a discount but also includes OnePlus Buds 3. Combine bank offers, coupons, and exchange discounts for the best deal on this latest model.

