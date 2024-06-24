Amazon Sale 2024: Level up your game with up to 50% off on gaming gadgets

Published Jun 24, 2024
Calling all gamers! Amazon India's sale is here, offering huge discounts on gaming laptops, accessories, and more.

Upgrade your setup and enhance your gameplay with top brands like ASUS ROG, Dell, MSI, and many more. Save big! Get up to 50% off on the latest gaming gadgets, Rs. 10,000 off on exchange, and enjoy convenient 12-month EMI options.

ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop: Power through games and streams with the ASUS TUF F15. Featuring an advanced cooling system, crystal-clear audio, and more. Get it for Rs. 57,990.

MSI Cyborg 15: Experience smooth, uninterrupted gameplay with the MSI Cyborg 15. Featuring a 12th gen Intel processor, 144Hz display, and more. Get it for Rs. 54,990.

Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Unleash incredible speed and precision with the G502 X. This innovative mouse features an all-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch. Get it for Rs. 15,495.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Headset: Comfort, convenience, and immersive sound - the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core delivers it all. Enjoy clear audio and easy-access controls for Rs. 3,691.

LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor: Experience next-level gaming with the LG Ultragear. Featuring Black stabiliser, FreeSync technology, and more. Get it for Rs. 11,999.

ZEBRONICS Crosshair Premium Gaming Mouse: Affordable performance for serious gamers. The ZEBRONICS Crosshair offers low latency, precision, and comfortable use for Rs. 549.

