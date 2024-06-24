Amazon Sale 2024: Level up your game with up to 50% off on gaming gadgets
Photo Credit: Pexels
Calling all gamers! Amazon India's sale is here, offering huge discounts on gaming laptops, accessories, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Upgrade your setup and enhance your gameplay with top brands like ASUS ROG, Dell, MSI, and many more. Save big! Get up to 50% off on the latest gaming gadgets, Rs. 10,000 off on exchange, and enjoy convenient 12-month EMI options.
Photo Credit: Amazon
ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop: Power through games and streams with the ASUS TUF F15. Featuring an advanced cooling system, crystal-clear audio, and more. Get it for Rs. 57,990.
Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: Unleash incredible speed and precision with the G502 X. This innovative mouse features an all-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch. Get it for Rs. 15,495.