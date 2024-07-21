Amazon sale 2024: Grab up to 75% off on top headphones from Sony, JBL, Hammer, and more
Planning to buy high-quality headphones this Amazon Prime Day sale? Here are the top 5 picks you should check out.
Just a few hours left till the Amazon Prime Day sale ends. If you have not purchased your desired electronic product, then you still have some time left.
As part of the Prime Day sale, Amazon is also offering a huge of headphones from top brands such as Sony, JBL, Hammer, and more.
JBL Tune 510BT: This is one of the budget-friendly options if you are looking for high-bass headphones. The JBL headphones are available at Rs.2599, giving buyers a 42% discount.
Hammar Bash Max: These headphones also provide a high-quality sound and are available at Rs.1999, which is 76% less than the original price.
Boat Rockerz 551: You can these headphones at a 67 percent discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Therefore, the discounted price of the device is just Rs.2598.
Sony WH-CH520: The Sony headphones are originally priced at Rs.5990. However, you can get it for just Rs.3989 during the Amazon sale.
Skullcandy Cassette: These Skull headphones are also available at a 70 percent discount on Amazon.
