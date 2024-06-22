Google Gemini AI app launched in India: Check out its features and benefits

Check out the Gemini AI app and Gemini Advanced features available in India.

This week Google announced the availability of the Gemini AI app in India with several features.

With the Gemini app, users can also take advantage of Gemini Advanced which is powered by Google’s powerful AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro.

In India, the Gemini app will be available in 9 Indian languages:  Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The chatbot app will enable users to understand text, voice, images, and files to provide them with comprehensive responses.

With the Gemini Advanced paid version, users will be able to enjoy a more complex and smart version of the chatbots.

With Gemini Advanced, users will be able to upload up to 1500 pages of documents and extract summaries, action points, and more.

Gemini app can also be integrated into the Messages app on Android and Google Messages via the Web for effective collaboration.

It also includes complex data analysis capabilities that can easily study data from Google Sheets, CSVs, and Excel.

