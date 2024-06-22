Google Gemini AI app launched in India: Check out its features and benefits
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
Check out the Gemini AI app and Gemini Advanced features available in India.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
This week Google announced the availability of the Gemini AI app in India with several features.
Photo Credit: Google
With the Gemini app, users can also take advantage of Gemini Advanced which is powered by Google’s powerful AI model, Gemini 1.5 Pro.
Photo Credit: Google
In India, the Gemini app will be available in 9 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The chatbot app will enable users to understand text, voice, images, and files to provide them with comprehensive responses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the Gemini Advanced paid version, users will be able to enjoy a more complex and smart version of the chatbots.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With Gemini Advanced, users will be able to upload up to 1500 pages of documents and extract summaries, action points, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gemini app can also be integrated into the Messages app on Android and Google Messages via the Web for effective collaboration.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also includes complex data analysis capabilities that can easily study data from Google Sheets, CSVs, and Excel.
